Nicolas Maduro to make first appearance in N.Y. federal court Monday

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, will make their first appearance at noon on Monday in a Manhattan federal court, two days after being captured in Caracas during a U.S. military strike.
Maduro, 63, and Flores, wearing tan jackets and trousers, were surrounded by armed officers as they were escorted by helicopter and were driven from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn hours ahead of the hearing. The pair was indicted in the Southern District of New York, and face several federal charges tied to drug trafficking and weapons, including narco-terrorism, cocaine importation, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.