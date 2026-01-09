Trump suffers rare back-to-back defeats in Republican-led Congress

The conventional wisdom in many political circles is that Donald Trump’s control over congressional Republicans is complete and unrelenting. The president barks orders, and GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill obey, motivated by some combination of fear, partisan allegiance, loyalty and ideological agreement.

But while Trump’s power in Republican politics is obviously considerable, that wisdom is not always correct. In fact, Thursday was arguably the worst day for the incumbent president since he returned to power almost a year ago.

One of the setbacks came in the GOP-led House, where a Democratic discharge petition to revive and extend Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies passed the chamber on a 230-196 vote. In all, 17 House Republicans sided with the Democratic minority — more than members of either party expected — suggesting bipartisan concern about the health care coverage benefits that Republicans let expire on Jan. 1.

The measure now heads to the Senate, where a separate set of negotiations is underway for a possible compromise.

Speaking of the upper chamber, Trump’s other, more dramatic setback happened in the Senate on Thursday afternoon. My MS NOW colleague Mychael Schnell reported:

In a rare bipartisan rebuke of President Donald Trump on Thursday, the Senate narrowly advanced a war powers resolution aimed at reining in U.S. military actions in Venezuela — an early sign that Trump may not have the congressional backing he anticipated for an extended military presence there. In a 52-47 vote, senators agreed to begin debate on a war powers resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., that, if successful, would ‘direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela that have not been authorized by Congress.’

As the dust settled, many observers were surprised to see that five Senate Republicans had voted with the Democratic minority on the bipartisan legislation.

Senate Democrats, led in large part by Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, repeatedly tried to advance war powers resolutions in 2025, only to fall short in the face of GOP opposition. This time, however, as Trump pursues a legally dubious and highly controversial course of action in Venezuela, the effort succeeded.

The breakthrough was striking, though as a practical matter, the impact is likely to be limited: The measure heads to the House, where GOP leaders are likely to ignore it. Even if it were to pass, the president would veto it.

But as the MS NOW report noted, Thursday’s vote nevertheless marked “a clear admonishment of Trump’s military escalation in Venezuela.”