Gov. Tim Waltz speaks at the podium during a presser.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol on Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

For the White House, Tim Walz’s decision not to run for reelection isn’t enough

As far as the White House is concerned, the governor’s departure from the 2026 race was the first step, not the last, in its larger partisan crusade.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

