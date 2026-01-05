Maduro may complain about his capture, but it probably won’t stop his U.S. prosecution

Wait, can they do that?!

You might have asked that question upon hearing that the U.S. took Nicolas Maduro by force from Venezuela over the weekend to face criminal charges in New York.

But while international law was the focus at the United Nations on Monday, the circumstances surrounding the Venezuelan leader’s capture probably won’t stop his criminal case from moving forward.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Manhattan, while claiming he’s still the president of the country that President Donald Trump said the U.S. would “run.” In the indictment alleging drug and weapons charges, federal prosecutors called Maduro “the de facto but illegitimate ruler of the country.” His wife, Cilia Flores, also was charged and pleaded not guilty.