‘Unlike anything I’ve ever seen’: Inside the courtroom during Maduro’s arraignment January 5, 2026 / 09:06

Maduro may complain about his capture, but it probably won’t stop his U.S. prosecution

The Supreme Court previously ruled that a defendant’s forcible abduction from another country didn’t prohibit his trial in a U.S. court.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

