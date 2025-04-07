Supreme Court splits 5-4 to grant Trump emergency relief in Alien Enemies Act deportation litigation

A divided Supreme Court vacated temporary restraining orders issued by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., that had halted certain deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. The court split 5-4, with Republican appointees in the majority and Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett dissenting alongside the court’s three Democratic appointees.

The majority framed the matter as a mere procedural disagreement, but dissenting justices cited loftier issues at play, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor highlighting potential “life or death consequences.”

In an unsigned “per curiam” ruling for the court, the majority said detainees must bring their challenges in habeas corpus proceedings and must do so where they are confined. “The detainees are confined in Texas, so venue is improper in the District of Columbia,” the majority said.

The majority also said detainees under the act “must receive notice after the date of this order that they are subject to removal under the Act. The notice must be afforded within a reasonable time and in such a manner as will allow them to actually seek habeas relief in the proper venue before such removal occurs.” The majority emphasized that it wasn’t ruling on the government’s interpretation of the act itself.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s Lee Gelernt, who was counsel of record at the Supreme Court for the plaintiffs who brought the case, emphasized the due process aspect of the ruling. “The critical point of this ruling is that the Supreme Court said individuals must be given due process to challenge their removal under the Alien Enemies Act. That is an important victory,” he said.

Writing a dissent joined by the two other Democratic appointees and partly by Barrett, Sotomayor called the majority’s legal conclusion “suspect.” She said the court granted the government “extraordinary relief” without mentioning “the grave harm Plaintiffs will face if they are erroneously removed to El Salvador or regard for the Government’s attempts to subvert the judicial process throughout this litigation.”

The majority chided the dissenters’ “rhetoric” and said it agrees the detainees are entitled to notice and an opportunity to challenge their removal and that “the only question is which court will resolve that challenge.” Similarly, Justice Brett Kavanaugh (who was in the majority) added a concurring opinion to emphasize that “all nine Members of the Court agree that judicial review is available. The only question is where that judicial review should occur.”

But on the prospect of life-or-death stakes, Sotomayor wrote, “Individuals who are unable to secure counsel, or who cannot timely appeal an adverse judgment rendered by a habeas court, face the prospect of removal directly into the perilous conditions of El Salvador’s CECOT, where detainees suffer egregious human rights abuses.” She raised the concern of people being mistakenly deported and then the government not trying to get them back, which is at issue in another case pending before the justices.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson added her own dissent to lament the majority’s actions in the case, in which, as she put it, President Donald Trump “has invoked a centuries-old wartime statute to whisk people away to a notoriously brutal, foreign-run prison. For lovers of liberty, this should be quite concerning.”