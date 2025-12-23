Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Lawmakers raise new questions about Trump after latest Epstein drop

“The new DOJ documents raise serious questions about the relationship between Epstein and Donald Trump,” Democrats on the House Oversight Committee wrote Tuesday.

Rep. Robert Garcia speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol on Dec. 13, 2023.
Rep. Robert Garcia speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol on Dec. 13, 2023.Drew Angerer / Getty Images
By  Mychael Schnell  and  Kevin Frey

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.