Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 12.23.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A big loss for the White House: “Over dissent from Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, the Supreme Court declined to let the Trump administration immediately deploy the National Guard in Chicago, in the latest high court test of Donald Trump’s sweeping claims of authority in his second term.”

* The latest revelations: “Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet at least eight times in the mid-1990s, according to an email the Justice Department released late Monday as part of its rolling disclosure of documents in its Epstein investigation. The email from Jan. 7, 2020, appears to refer to the related investigation into Epstein’s longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell, now in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse girls.”

* The latest in a series of escalations: “The U.S. moved a large number of special-operations aircraft and multiple cargo planes filled with troops and equipment into the Caribbean area this week, giving the U.S. additional options for possible military action in the region, according to U.S. officials and open source flight-tracking data.”

* I wonder if more people sought out the segment online than would’ve watched it on CBS in the first place: “While the furor over CBS News’ decision to delay a ‘60 Minutes’ report about deportees sent by the Trump administration to a notorious Salvadoran prison persisted Monday, the finished segment was already circulating online after streaming in Canada. The report, titled ‘Inside CECOT,’ appeared on a streaming app owned by Canada’s Global Television Network.”

* The inevitable investigation: “The Department of Education said Monday that it would investigate whether Brown University violated the law by failing to provide proper campus safety before and immediately after a fatal shooting killed two students earlier this month.”