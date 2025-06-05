Judge cites Kafka in giving Venezuelans held in El Salvador chance to challenge removal

When a judge starts a lengthy ruling by quoting from Franz Kafka’s “The Trial,” a novel associated with an absurd legal ordeal, that could be a bad sign for the government. And so it was, in the 69-page opinion Wednesday from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. It marked a step toward righting the Trump administration’s wrong of sending scores of Venezuelan immigrants to a notorious Salvadoran prison without due process.

While citing what he called the administration’s “troubling conduct throughout this case,” Boasberg said U.S. officials must facilitate the ability of a class of at least 137 plaintiffs, held in El Salvador’s Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT), to seek habeas corpus relief, so that they can challenge their removal under the Alien Enemies Act. They didn’t get due process when the government summarily sent them to that foreign prison in March, so they need to get it now. The chief federal judge in Washington, D.C., left open how exactly that will happen, giving the government a week to tell him how it plans to carry out his directive.

President Donald Trump’s invocation of the 1798 act, whose factual and legal bases for deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members have been called into great doubt, still hasn’t been resolved by the Supreme Court.

In our nation — unlike the one into which K. awakes — the Government’s mere promise that there has been no mistake does not suffice. Judge James Boasberg

Boasberg didn’t seek to resolve that underlying issue Wednesday, instead focusing on the fact that the men didn’t even get a chance to challenge their removal. “Perhaps the President lawfully invoked the Alien Enemies Act. Perhaps, moreover, [government] Defendants are correct that Plaintiffs are gang members. But — and this is the critical point — there is simply no way to know for sure, as the CECOT Plaintiffs never had any opportunity to challenge the Government’s say-so,” he wrote.

“In our nation — unlike the one into which K. awakes — the Government’s mere promise that there has been no mistake does not suffice,” the Obama appointee wrote, referring to Kafka’s protagonist.

The judge said the government “plainly deprived these individuals of their right to seek habeas relief before their summary removal from the United States.” He added that while the litigation still needs to fully play out, “significant evidence has come to light indicating that many of those currently entombed in CECOT have no connection to the gang and thus languish in a foreign prison on flimsy, even frivolous, accusations.” Separate litigation is pending over Boasberg’s inquiry into possible contempt for the government violating his previous order in March to halt deportation flights.