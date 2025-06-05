Opinion

Judge cites Kafka in giving Venezuelans held in El Salvador chance to challenge removal

Washington's chief federal trial judge likened the administration's Salvadoran renditions to a novel known for depicting an absurd legal ordeal.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

