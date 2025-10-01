Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs moves to sentencing Friday as judge rejects his porn argument

Sean “Diddy” Combs moved closer to his sentencing on Friday on two counts of transporting people for prostitution under the Mann Act after a judge denied his motions for acquittal and a new trial. Among the losing defense arguments was Combs’ claim that, because he’s an amateur pornographer and consumer of pornography, his conviction violates his First Amendment rights.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on Tuesday rejected that claim and others in a 16-page single-spaced opinion, writing that federal prosecutors in New York had “presented overwhelming evidence of Combs’s guilt under the Mann Act.” At his trial in July, the jury acquitted Combs of the most serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges but convicted him on the two Mann Act counts.

Trying to knock out those remaining counts, Combs’ lawyers argued (among other things) that the “freak offs” and hotel nights at the center of the prosecution’s case “were performances that he or his girlfriends typically videotaped so they could watch them later. In other words, he was producing amateur pornography for later private viewing.” From that premise, they argued that his conduct was protected by the First Amendment.