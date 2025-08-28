Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Fed Governor Lisa Cook files lawsuit to block removal August 28, 2025 / 04:37

Lisa Cook files suit against Trump’s ‘unprecedented and illegal’ bid to fire her from Fed

Cook’s lawyers said Trump’s “unsubstantiated allegation” doesn’t satisfy the legal standard to remove her from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 28, 2025, 10:25 AM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post