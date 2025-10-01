‘Total waste of money’: Observers question the point of Hegseth’s military gathering

The U.S. generals and admirals who were summoned to listen to bizarre remarks from Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had nothing to say publicly in the aftermath of the event. That was to be expected: Given the circumstances, there wasn’t much they could say.

But if the president and his beleaguered Pentagon chief were hoping to impress defense officials with their twisted vision, there’s reason to believe they failed. Politico reported:

Numerous defense officials — who watched senior brass scramble to Washington and then sit through a partisan speech from President Donald Trump and a return to old-school military standards by Hegseth — were left wondering why the event had occurred at all. ‘More like a press conference than briefing the generals,’ said one defense official, who, like others, was granted anonymity due to fears of retribution. ‘Could have been an email.’

Politico’s report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC, quoted another defense official who described the political event as a “total waste of money.”

(The precise cost remains unclear, although congressional Democrats circulated an analysis from the Center for Strategic & International Studies that put the overall price tag at roughly $6 million, with American taxpayers picking up the entire tab. The president told reporters ahead of his remarks, “There’s a little bit of expense, not much.”)