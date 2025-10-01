Opinion

Trump, Hegseth put on embarrassing show before a distinguished military audience October 1, 2025 / 09:40

‘Total waste of money’: Observers question the point of Hegseth’s military gathering

Some defense officials wondered why generals and admirals were summoned to listen to bizarre political speeches. The question deserves an answer.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

