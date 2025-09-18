Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Miran, Cook controversies cast shadow over Fed interest rate meeting September 16, 2025 / 08:40

Trump’s quest to fire Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve is now with the Supreme Court

It’s the latest legal test of Trump’s power in his second term. The Roberts Court has previously signaled its willingness to protect Fed independence.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post