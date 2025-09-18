Trump’s quest to fire Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve is now with the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump’s bid to fire Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve is now at the Supreme Court. It’s the latest legal test of Trump’s power in his second term, and it carries great practical implications for the economy.

In an application Thursday, the administration asked the high court to lift a district judge’s order that’s keeping Cook on the central bank board as her lawsuit proceeds against Trump’s attempt to fire her. Issuing that preliminary order Sept. 9., U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb reasoned that Cook would likely succeed in the litigation.

A divided federal appeals court panel declined to lift Cobb’s order Monday, ahead of a key two-day Fed meeting on monetary policy and other matters. Trump has been pressing the central bank to lower interest rates, which it did Wednesday, but not as steeply as new board member Stephen Miran wanted. Miran was appointed by Trump and confirmed Monday by the Republican-led Senate. Miran’s Trump-aligned dissent shows how the president hopes to shape the historically independent board and how the GOP-led Senate will let him — unless checked by the courts.

A challenge for Trump in fully controlling the board is that the Federal Reserve Act says the president can only remove board members for cause. And while the Supreme Court has been letting Trump fire members of other agencies without cause, the Republican-appointed high court majority went out of its way earlier this year to signal that it won’t let Trump do so with the Fed.

So the president seemingly needed to come up with a reason to fire Cook. That’s apparently what led his administration to develop the claim that she committed mortgage fraud prior to her Senate confirmation (her term expires in 2038). The board’s staggered terms are designed to insulate members from the whims of a given presidential administration. Recent reporting suggests the fraud claim might be false, and Cook hasn’t been criminally charged with any fraud.

But whether she stays on the board won’t necessarily turn on whether she actually committed fraud. If the Supreme Court says judges can’t examine the president’s motives — as the majority said when it approved Trump’s travel ban in his first term — then whether Trump’s fraud claim is completely made up or not won’t matter. All the president would have to do is claim he has cause to fire Cook (or anyone else) and the effect would be the same as the court saying he can fire anyone without cause.

While we don’t know how the justices will resolve the historic dispute, it’s worth keeping in mind that the appellate decision Monday to keep Cobb’s order in place came over a dissent from Trump appointee Gregory Katsas. His view of the case might more closely resemble the high court majority’s view.