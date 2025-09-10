Judge blocks Trump’s attempt to fire Lisa Cook from the Fed, but the president is appealing

A federal district judge’s ruling late Tuesday keeps Lisa Cook on the Federal Reserve board of governors for now. But it’s probably not the last word in the historic case, which is likely to come from the Supreme Court.

Cook moved for a temporary restraining order against what she called President Donald Trump’s “unprecedented and illegal” attempt to fire her from the central bank board long before her term’s expiration in 2038. Trump argues that he had cause to fire her, citing his administration’s claim of mortgage fraud by Cook prior to her Senate confirmation. Cook was nominated by then-President Joe Biden, as was the judge who sided with her Tuesday in Washington, U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb.

Cobb wrote that Cook had made a “strong showing” that Trump’s attempt to fire her violated federal law, which requires cause for removal. The judge reasoned that the “for cause” requirement in the Federal Reserve Act “does not contemplate removing an individual purely for conduct that occurred before they began in office.” She wrote that the “best reading of the ‘for cause’ provision is that the bases for removal of a member of the Board of Governors are limited to grounds concerning a Governor’s behavior in office and whether they have been faithfully and effectively executing their statutory duties.”

Cobb noted that the case involves “the first purported ‘for cause’ removal of a Board Governor in the Federal Reserve’s 111-year history” and that it “raises important matters of first impression,” meaning issues that haven’t been legally resolved by courts before.

Cook, who has not been officially charged with any fraud, argues that Trump’s claim of wrongdoing against her falls well short of the cause mandated by federal law to remove a board member prematurely. “Without emergency relief,” her lawyers wrote ahead of a hearing Cobb held before she ruled, the government is “now likely to allow an unexpired vacancy to occur for which President Trump has indicated he is ready to fill.”