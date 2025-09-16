Opinion

BREAKING: Appeals court does not allow Trump to remove Fed’s Lisa Cook September 15, 2025 / 05:13

Divided panel denies Trump’s bid to fire Lisa Cook from Federal Reserve pending appeal

The Supreme Court could have the last word in this historic case, which may once again test the limits of Trump's power.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

