Vice President JD Vance seems to want Americans to get used to the prospect of masked government agents at their door as the Trump administration ramps up its racist anti-immigrant crackdown.
After widely decried shootings by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week — at least one of them deadly — Vance shared the Trump administration’s plan for increased numbers of ICE agents going door to door in search of immigrants. (Numerous American citizens have been detained and reportedly abused by ICE agents since Trump retook office.)
During a Fox News interview that aired on Wednesday, Vance said he expects to see “deportation numbers ramp up as we get more and more people online, working for ICE, going door to door and making sure that if you’re an illegal alien, you’ve got to get out of this country.”
Vance made similar comments a day later at the White House, where he railed against media outlets for their coverage of an ICE agent’s deadly shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis. While spewing brazen lies to defend the agent who shot Good, Vance said immigration agents had been “going door to door to try to find criminal illegal aliens and deport them from the United States of America.”
Are ICE agents literally going door to door to random homes, searching without cause for illegal immigrants? The acting director of ICE has said agents are going door to door to businesses, without suggesting the same about residences.
Door-to-door immigration operations at people’s homes would mirror tactics deployed by Nazi storm troopers and members of the Gestapo during Hitler’s genocidal reign over Germany.