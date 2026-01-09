Vice President JD Vance seems to want Americans to get used to the prospect of masked government agents at their door as the Trump administration ramps up its racist anti-immigrant crackdown.

After widely decried shootings by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week — at least one of them deadly — Vance shared the Trump administration’s plan for increased numbers of ICE agents going door to door in search of immigrants. (Numerous American citizens have been detained and reportedly abused by ICE agents since Trump retook office.)

During a Fox News interview that aired on Wednesday, Vance said he expects to see “deportation numbers ramp up as we get more and more people online, working for ICE, going door to door and making sure that if you’re an illegal alien, you’ve got to get out of this country.”

JD Vance; "I think we're gonna see those deportation numbers ramp up as we get more and more people online, working for ICE, going door to door" pic.twitter.com/8oIt4rCXhP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2026

Vance made similar comments a day later at the White House, where he railed against media outlets for their coverage of an ICE agent’s deadly shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis. While spewing brazen lies to defend the agent who shot Good, Vance said immigration agents had been “going door to door to try to find criminal illegal aliens and deport them from the United States of America.”

Are ICE agents literally going door to door to random homes, searching without cause for illegal immigrants? The acting director of ICE has said agents are going door to door to businesses, without suggesting the same about residences.

Door-to-door immigration operations at people's homes would mirror tactics deployed by Nazi storm troopers and members of the Gestapo during Hitler's genocidal reign over Germany. As the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum explains on its website: In the months after Hitler took power, the SA and Gestapo agents went from door to door looking for Hitler's enemies. Socialists, Communists, trade union leaders, and others who had spoken out against the Nazi Party were arrested, and some were killed. By the middle of 1933, the Nazi Party was the only political party, and nearly all organized opposition to the regime had been eliminated. Democracy was dead in Germany. The similarities seem obvious. And keep in mind that the same DHS is actively gearing up to target liberals and critics of the Trump administration under the guise of fighting domestic terrorism. So it's not that hard to imagine the Trump administration sending masked government goons to Americans' doorsteps at any time and for any reason. And this, we're told by the MAGA horde, is what freedom looks like.