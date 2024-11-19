Opinion

Prosecutors recommend judge holds off Trump sentencing in hush money case November 19, 2024 / 01:22

Manhattan DA opposes Donald Trump’s bid to dismiss hush money case after his election

Judge Juan Merchan needs to decide how the case will proceed as Trump is set to return to the White House in January.

Nov. 19, 2024, 2:05 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and is the author of "Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs.

