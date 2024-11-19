Opinion

Georgia court cancels Fani Willis disqualification argument for unclear reasons

A Georgia appeals court hearing was set for Dec. 5 in the state election interference case, but the court canceled it without explanation until further notice.

Nov. 19, 2024, 11:25 AM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

