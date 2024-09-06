Donald Trump’s new sentencing date in New York? That could be delayed, too.

It wasn’t surprising when Judge Juan Merchan on Friday postponed Donald Trump’s New York state sentencing until after the presidential election. After all, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office all but agreed with Trump’s delay request.

But Merchan not only set a new sentencing date for Nov. 26, pushing it back most recently from Sept. 18. The judge also pushed back the date for ruling on Trump’s motion to set aside his guilty verdicts based on the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, from Sept. 16 to Nov. 12.

But this new schedule risks even further delay.

When Trump’s lawyers asked Merchan last month to push back the sentencing, they told him that if he ruled on Sept. 16 against Trump’s immunity claim, then they were immediately going to seek to challenge his ruling on appeal before any sentencing could take place. “The requested adjournment is also necessary to allow President Trump adequate time to assess and pursue state and federal appellate options in response to any adverse ruling,” they wrote, adding that “a single business day is an unreasonably short period of time for President Trump to seek to vindicate these rights.”

Putting aside whether Trump’s immunity claim in the so-called hush money case has any merit, it’s true that, had Merchan rejected that claim on Sept. 16 while keeping the Sept. 18 sentencing, there was a good chance that that sentencing wouldn’t have happened as scheduled. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office effectively agreed with that notion, writing to Merchan last month that:

Assuming that defendant seeks an interim stay of the sentencing hearing immediately after this Court’s September 16 ruling, the People respectfully note that an appellate court considering such a request will understand that, without an interim stay, it would have to receive briefing and decide certain issues of first impression in one day.