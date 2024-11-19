Opinion

Two women told House Ethics Committee that Matt Gaetz paid them for sex, their lawyer says

One of the women, who was 19 at the time, testified that she was paid to have sex with Gaetz at a party in 2017, her lawyer said.

Nov. 19, 2024, 1:05 PM EST

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

