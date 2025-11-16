Opinion

Trump die-hards and fellow travelers are using a ‘Jedi mind trick’ on themselves

The real “Trump derangement syndrome” is looking at the Epstein emails, Trump's graft and U.S. warships in the Caribbean and saying, “There’s nothing there.”

Never-before-seen Epstein emails: Trump ‘spent hours’ with victim inside house November 12, 2025 / 08:44
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and writer for MSNBC Daily. He was previously the senior opinion editor for The Daily Beast and a politics columnist for Business Insider.