Trump die-hards and fellow travelers are using a ‘Jedi mind trick’ on themselves

President Donald Trump’s reflexive defenders lazily rely on the phrase “Trump derangement syndrome” (TDS) as both a schoolyard taunt and a blanket pardon for any fact-based criticism of the president. But the level of mass denial many of them exhibited this week is actually deranged.
A number of the president’s die-hard supporters, as well as some non-MAGA fellow travelers and contrarian apologists, demonstrated an uncanny ability to use a “Jedi mind trick” on themselves. Just as in the original “Star Wars” film, when Obi-Wan Kenobi befuddles an imperial storm trooper by waving his fingers and saying, “These aren’t the droids you’re looking for,” these folks saw real-life evidence of corruption and warmongering, as well as potentially incriminating emails released by the Jeffrey Epstein estate, and collectively told themselves, “There’s nothing there.”
Upon the release this week of emails from the late convicted sex offender Epstein to his co-conspirator, the convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, including one that made curious references to Trump — such as “that dog that hasn’t barked is trump” — several highly influential conspiracy theorists from the “Pizzagate” wing of MAGA world declared the president completely vindicated.
As my colleague Brandy Zadrozny reported: “It’s not the first time in recent months that newly unearthed writings have suggested Trump and Epstein shared closer ties than the president has acknowledged. In July, The Wall Street Journal reported on a 2003 birthday card from Trump to Epstein. The card contained a cryptic message wrapped in an illustration of a naked woman, drawn in bold black marker, about having ‘certain things in common,’ which offered in closing, ‘may every day be another wonderful secret.’ Trump denies authoring the note and has sued the Journal over the story.”
It’s not just members of Trump’s far-right tinfoil hat base who see one thing and decide the opposite is true.
The Trump-curious liberal comic Bill Maher, on his podcast “Club Random” this week, gushed to actress and MAHA queen Cheryl Hines that he appreciates that Trump “really, really does not like war.” In a viral clip from the interview, Maher talks about how, during his infamous White House dinner with the president, Trump told him how affected he was by seeing raw footage of war carnage in Ukraine. Despite Trump’s absurd and untrue boasts about stopping several wars, Maher insisted, “It’s still good that we’re solving them and not starting them.”
Maher’s not a dumb guy, so maybe he’s too busy hosting his HBO show or possibly getting drunk and stoned on his podcast (as is his wont) to notice that in addition to ordering extralegal killings of suspected narcotics traffickers, the Trump administration has sent the world’s largest warship to the Caribbean as senior officials mull a U.S. military attack on Venezuela. And as my colleague Steve Benen noted last month, Trump in his second term has also already “launched preemptive military strikes on targets in Iran; initiated a bombing campaign in Yemen; announced his desire to annex Canada, Greenland, the Panama Canal and the Gaza Strip; and spoken publicly about possibly returning U.S. troops to Afghanistan.”