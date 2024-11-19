Opinion

Nancy Mace pushes for Capitol bathroom ban as first transgender member is set to join Congress November 19, 2024 / 00:45

Nancy Mace wants to welcome the first openly trans member of Congress with a bathroom ban

The South Carolina Republican said that her resolution is “absolutely” in response to Sarah McBride’s election to the House, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said it “doesn’t go far enough.”

Nov. 19, 2024, 2:57 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

