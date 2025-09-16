Opinion

Kamala Harris will be Rachel Maddow’s guest on Monday, Sept. 22 September 15, 2025 / 02:09

A year later, Kamala Harris reenters the public conversation, facing an uncertain path

There is no playbook for presidential candidates who lose close races and weigh their future options soon after. So what does Kamala Harris do now?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor.

