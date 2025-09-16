A year later, Kamala Harris reenters the public conversation, facing an uncertain path

On a very regular basis, Donald Trump talks about his 2024 election victory as if it were a lopsided win for the ages. It was, the incumbent president likes to say, “a landslide.”

But Trump’s penchant for rewriting recent history notwithstanding, his win over Kamala Harris was actually quite narrow, at least as far as the popular vote was concerned. The Republican finished with 49.8% of the vote in 2024 to Harris’ 48.3% — the closest American presidential race of the 21st century and the fourth-closest since 1900.

The fundamentals that political scientists prioritize when making presidential predictions were heavily stacked against Harris last year, but she nevertheless managed to run a 107-day campaign against a former president who’d run a non-stop two-year candidacy, and the California Democrat managed to keep it quite close.

So what does she do for an encore?