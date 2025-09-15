Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Stephen Colbert challenges Americans to lead with love

What we need right now are examples of people who understand the strength in empathy and the power of fair and even-keeled discussion.

By  Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland is a producer for MSNBC's "Velshi" and editor for the "Velshi Banned Book Club." She writes for MSNBC Daily.