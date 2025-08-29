Opinion

Trump’s effort to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook is in court. Will it succeed? August 29, 2025 / 08:31

The Supreme Court’s travel ban ruling could help Trump fire Lisa Cook from Federal Reserve

The administration cites Trump’s first-term SCOTUS win in hopes of blocking any probe of his motives in his unprecedented bid to control the Fed.

Aug. 29, 2025, 2:40 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and is the author of "Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

