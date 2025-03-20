Opinion

Tesla vehicles set on fire in apparent act of protest March 18, 2025 / 01:30

Trump DOJ puts ‘full force of the law’ behind defending Tesla properties

Attorney General Pam Bondi has made it a priority to go after people who allegedly act against Elon Musk’s electric car company.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

