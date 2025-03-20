Trump DOJ puts ‘full force of the law’ behind defending Tesla properties

President Donald Trump promoted Elon Musk’s Tesla vehicles on the White House lawn. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urged Fox News viewers to buy stock in the electric car company. And we’re seeing this whole-of-government effort backing the world’s richest person (and Trump’s top 2024 election donor) extend to the Department of Justice as well.

Attorney General Pam Bondi most recently emphasized her support of Musk on Thursday, when she issued a press release headlined, “Attorney General Pamela Bondi Announces Severe Charges Against Violent Tesla Arsonists.” The release didn’t name specific defendants or charges but summarized allegations against three people she said were “responsible for the violent destruction of Tesla properties.” She said they’ll “face the full force of the law for using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla cars and charging stations.”

Bondi said in the release that “the days of committing crimes without consequence have ended” and “if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”