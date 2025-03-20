The world of ‘The Hunger Games’ feels disturbingly familiar in Trump’s America

Earlier this week, Suzanne Collins added another book to her literary pantheon, a prequel to “The Hunger Games” called “Sunrise on the Reaping.” Nearly two decades after the original trilogy was published, “Sunrise on the Reaping” proves how critical and timely the series remains.
“Sunrise on the Reaping” reads like it is aware of its impact and its audience. Collins’ writing is as lyrical and engrossing as it was when “The Hunger Games” debuted 17 years ago; the difference is this new book is born into an already existing cultural dominion. Collins has always had something to say, but in the context of President Donald Trump’s America, one closer to the world of “The Hunger Games” than ever before, her message is salient.
“Sunrise on the Reaping” centers on Haymitch Abernathy, a complex and misunderstood alcoholic who appears in the original trilogy as Katniss Everdeen’s initially begrudging and then devoted coach and mentor. Collins capitalizes on the familiarity most readers will have with Haymitch’s character to craft a story that deftly examines the power of propaganda and the early stages of authoritarian rule.
“Sunrise on the Reaping” is Collins’ second prequel. The first, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” chronicles President Coriolanus Snow’s journey to becoming the fascist leader of Panem, Collins’ dystopian reimagining of North America. Read together, the two novels illustrate how fascism takes shape: You need the right person and the right environment.
There are certain elements, structurally and stylistically, that all five books share. Collins breaks her novels into three equal parts, with the same number of chapters. In a rare interview this week with Scholastic’s David Levithan, Collins explained, “I began as a playwright over forty years ago, and that dramatic structure became the template for the novels. … I know certain things I want to achieve by certain points in the story. If I haven’t achieved them, something isn’t working the way I hoped, and I probably need to pause and figure out why.”
Stylistically, “The Hunger Games” series makes its reader culpable in the grotesque deaths of tributes, of children. Collins masterfully writes these scenes to be fast-paced, engrossing and detailed. You like reading them. You enjoy the horrifying brutality of the Hunger Games. In this way, the reader is complicit — just as complicit as the series’ wealthy citizens of The Capitol, who watch from safe perches in colorful outfits. Collins also grounds the novel with numerous literary references: Haymitch remembers a William Blake poem, Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” is repeated again and again, we have a character named for Emperor Caligula’s horse, and the book opens with four quotes including a reflection from George Orwell.