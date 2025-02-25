Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

DOJ says Trump Jan. 6 pardons don’t cover rioter who planned to kill FBI agents February 19, 2025 / 01:37

DOJ says Jan. 6 clemency covers Florida convictions for guns, grenades and classified info

The Justice Department said the president’s Jan. 6 blanket pardon extends to firearms and explosives recovered far from the Capitol.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Feb. 25, 2025, 4:59 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post