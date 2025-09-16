Attorney General Pam Bondi is wrong about ‘hate speech’ being unprotected expression

Does Attorney General Pam Bondi misunderstand the law, or does she want Donald Trump’s supporters to misunderstand the law? Either would be bad, but the question arises in connection with her recent comments about so-called hate speech.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by Katie Miller (wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller), Bondi said, “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi: "There's free speech and then there's hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society…We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech." pic.twitter.com/Bqj6TQOGwP — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 16, 2025

That sounds like the sort of thing that maybe could be true, especially coming from a nominally authoritative figure like the attorney general of the United States.

But she’s incorrect. The law doesn’t make such a distinction. The point has been reinforced by none other than Justice Samuel Alito, certainly no wilting liberal. “Speech that demeans on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or any other similar ground is hateful; but the proudest boast of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the freedom to express ‘the thought that we hate,’” he wrote in a 2017 opinion.