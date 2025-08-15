Opinion

Attorney General Pam Bondi appoints DEA administrator as 'emergency' D.C. police chief August 15, 2025

Washington, D.C., takes Trump administration to court to stop attempted federal takeover

Following an order from Attorney General Pam Bondi, the district filed a lawsuit citing the federal government’s “unlawful assertions of authority.”

Aug. 15, 2025, 9:42 AM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and is the author of "Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs.

