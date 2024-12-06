Here’s how much money Elon Musk spent to help Trump win the election

Elon Musk contributed more than a quarter of a billion dollars to help Donald Trump win the 2024 election, according to new filings with the Federal Election Commission — a staggering sum that underscores how the billionaire’s financial might powered Trump’s campaign.

Most of that money went through Musk’s pro-Trump America PAC, to which the Tesla and X CEO donated $238 million. And $120 million of that came in the final weeks before Election Day, NBC News reported, citing the group’s latest campaign finance report.

Filings also show that Musk donated more than $20 million to RBG PAC, a super PAC created just days before the election that aired ads claiming that Trump does not support a federal abortion ban. (Trump has made deeply inconsistent comments on the subject, but he did say in October that he opposes a federal ban.)