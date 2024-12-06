Here’s how much money Elon Musk spent to help Trump win the election

Elon Musk contributed more than a quarter of a billion dollars to help Donald Trump win the 2024 election, according to new filings with the Federal Election Commission — a staggering sum that underscores how the billionaire’s financial might powered Trump’s campaign.
Most of that money went through Musk’s pro-Trump America PAC, to which the Tesla and X CEO donated $238 million. And $120 million of that came in the final weeks before Election Day, NBC News reported, citing the group’s latest campaign finance report.
Filings also show that Musk donated more than $20 million to RBG PAC, a super PAC created just days before the election that aired ads claiming that Trump does not support a federal abortion ban. (Trump has made deeply inconsistent comments on the subject, but he did say in October that he opposes a federal ban.)
RBG PAC was the subject of some controversy over its claim that Trump and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared the same views on the issue. Ginsburg’s granddaughter Clara Spera told The New York Times in October, “The use of her name and image to support Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, and specifically to suggest that she would approve of his position on abortion, is nothing short of appalling.”