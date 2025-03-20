Why is Trump’s Commerce secretary urging the public to buy Tesla stock?

At a recent White House event, Donald Trump told reporters that he hoped the stock price for Elon Musk’s Tesla would go up, but the president did not explicitly urge the public to purchase shares in the company.

A member of the Republican’s Cabinet, however, was far more direct. As The New York Times noted:

The commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, followed President Trump by supporting Elon Musk, urging people to buy shares in Tesla, Musk’s car company. ‘It’s unbelievable that this guy’s stock is this cheap. It’ll never be this cheap again,’ Lutnick said Wednesday on Fox News. … Tesla’s stock price has plummeted in the last two months as it faces backlash, including protests and vandalism, over Musk’s role in the Trump administration.

The Cabinet secretary did not appear to be kidding.

On Jesse Watters’ show, Howard Lutnick, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, tells viewers they should buy Tesla stock.“I think if you want to learn something on this show tonight, buy Tesla. It’s unbelievable that this guy’s stock is this cheap. It’ll never be this cheap again.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 2025-03-20T01:18:36.192Z

I’m mindful that breaches of norms and ethical limits have become routine over the last two months, but this was an egregious display, even by 2025 standards.

Right off the bat, let’s note that it’s not the commerce secretary’s job to give the public investment advice. But given the relevant circumstances, that’s where the problems start, not where they end. Making matters far worse, Lutnick — who was confirmed by the Senate and holds an important position of public trust — took it upon himself to urge a national television audience to buy a specific stock tied to the sitting president’s top campaign donor.

If his Democratic predecessor, Gina Raimondo, took such a step, urging Americans to buy stock in a company led by Joe Biden’s top campaign contributor, it seems likely that more than a few congressional Republicans would’ve called for her resignation.