Trump fires 1,300 at Department of Education; programs expected to suffer with staff gutted March 11, 2025 / 07:55

Trump issues executive order seeking to abolish Education Department

As a presidential candidate in 2024, Donald Trump vowed to destroy the Education Department. He’s now taking steps to do exactly that.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

