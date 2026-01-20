Opinion

‘We have no inflation,’ Trump falsely says in anniversary news conference

Asked how far he is willing to go to acquire Greenland, Trump offered a brief response: “You’ll find out.”

President Trump holds up a folder of documents as he speaks to the media during a briefing.
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House Jan. 20, 2026. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images
By  Ebony Davis



Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.