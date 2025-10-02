Opinion

Trump shows his hand in hot mic moment at White House summit August 18, 2025 / 11:46

European leaders caught mocking Trump after a false claim about ending a war

As a video catches foreign leaders laughing at one of the American president's mistakes, this was not an isolated incident.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

