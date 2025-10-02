European leaders caught mocking Trump after a false claim about ending a war

Donald Trump doesn’t know exactly how many wars he has ended, he’s pretty sure it’s “a lot.” Over the summer, the president boasted about having ended five wars, six wars and, most recently, seven wars (or quite possibly 10 wars).

The reality, of course, is that Trump has wildly exaggerated his record, taking credit for resolving conflicts he had little to do with, and even pointing to wars that haven’t actually been resolved. What’s more, in a couple of instances, the Republican president has slipped up and pointed to wars that never happened in the first place, including an imaginary conflict between Cambodia and Armenia, as well as a recent boast on Fox News in which he said, “I solved wars that was unsolvable,” pointing to a conflict between Azerbaijan and Albania.”

The trouble, of course, is that Azerbaijan and Albania weren’t at war. Trump slipped up and confused Albania and Armenia.

The mistake did not go unnoticed among the leaders of the relevant nations. Politico reported:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s geographic confusion was the butt of a joke between world leaders at a summit Thursday. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was filmed poking fun with French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen on Thursday.

“You should make an apology … to us because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan,” Rama told Macron, as Aliyev was seen laughing.

Playing along, the French president replied: “I am sorry for that.”