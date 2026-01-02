Opinion

Secret memo, public strikes: Trump’s Venezuela gambit tests war powers

The administration is citing a Department of Justice opinion to justify the strikes, but keeping it classified — fueling a new war powers showdown.

US Air Force MC-130 Hercules aircrafts sit on a tarmac on Dec. 29, 2025 at Rafael Hernandez Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The United States has deployed a major military force in the Caribbean and has recently intercepted oil tankers as part of a naval blockade against Venezuelan vessels it considers to be under sanctions.Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images
Julia Jester covers politics for MS NOW and is based in Washington, D.C.