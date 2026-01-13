Trump declares ‘economic boom’ as inflation persists

President Donald Trump visited the swing state of Michigan on Tuesday to deliver a speech before the Detroit Economic Club, a nonpartisan, members-only organization. He falsely declared “inflation is defeated” and ranted his way through a familiar list of grievances — election fraud, transgender athletes and Republican defectors in Congress among them.
The speech was a crucial opportunity for the Trump administration, which has been trying to get the president to focus on affordability — a word he has repeatedly derided as a “Democrat hoax” — in swing states ahead of midterm elections. Those efforts have been largely unsuccessful so far: In Pennsylvania last month, Trump delivered a meandering speech in which he again called affordability a “hoax” and attacked former President Joe Biden using vulgarity.
But in Trump’s telling on Tuesday, the economy is his administration’s latest success story.
“The results are in, and the Trump economic boom has officially begun,” he said. In a speech that lasted more than an hour and regularly went off script, Trump bragged about “almost no inflation and super high growth” and said that grocery prices and rents are down.
But federal data released Tuesday shows that inflation has remained almost unchanged, at 2.7% last month, with prices for food and housing on the rise. The GDP, on the other hand, was up by 4.3% in the third quarter of 2025, indicating economic growth.
Trump also claimed that tariffs “are making money for Michigan,” insisting “they are paid by middlemen.” But tariffs are ultimately passed onto consumers, and the Yale Budget Lab estimates that Trump’s tariffs are costing the average American household $1,700 annually. He also said gasoline is “under $2 in many places” — but the national average is $2.80, according to AAA, and the lowest appears to be $2.20 in Oklahoma. (In Michigan, the state average is almost $2.90, according to the data.)
The economy remains a key issue for Michigan voters, who have complained of rising prices amid Trump’s aggressive tariff campaign, according to local polling. The poll, conducted by The Detroit News and local NBC affiliate WDIV, found that almost half of respondents — 48% — said Trump’s economic policies have made the economy weaker overall. More than 60% said their household costs have gone up in the past year.
The state, which narrowly voted for Trump’s re-election amid his promises to combat inflation, will be a focal point for the GOP in November, as Republicans seek to maintain control of two swing U.S. House districts they won in 2024.
The president often gets defensive when speaking on the economy. He told Politico last month he would grade the economy “an A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus,” and insisted that “prices are coming down,” despite evidence to the contrary. And in a breathless, defiant pre-Christmas address delivered from the White House, Trump blamed the cost-of-living crisis on Democrats and made baseless claims about the cost of gasoline and the status of inflation.
The blame game continued Tuesday, as the president faulted Democrats and his predecessor — whom he referred to as “sleepy Joe Biden” — for Americans’ economic woes.
Following the speech, the Democratic National Committee cast Trump’s economy as “a disaster.”