Trump declares ‘economic boom’ as inflation persists

In a speech in Detroit on Tuesday, Trump both declared victory and teased more actions on affordability to come — while again deriding it as a partisan hoax.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Detroit Economic Club on Jan. 13, 2026, in Detroit.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.