The first major act of President Donald Trump’s second term was granting an Inauguration Day pardon to all the rioters and insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. As dreadful as it was a year ago that Trump excused and blessed mass street violence against the constitutional order, the decision looks even worse today, as unleashing authoritarian government violence against the people becomes the defining agenda of the Trump administration.
While many Jan. 6 offenders have gone on to commit new violent crimes, making a mockery of the concept of clemency, the key planners of Trump’s Jan. 6 coup and its apologists have become critical actors in the administration.
The behavior and intent of the administration should not be missed: Trump rewards fanatical political loyalty with maximum legal impunity. If you commit crimes in his name, he might forgive your other crimes. These are the tactics of a gangster state running a political protection racket from the Oval Office.
Although Trump campaigned on pardoning Jan. 6 offenders, even those close to him did not anticipate that Trump would go as far as he did. Eight days before the sweeping pardons were announced, Vice President-elect JD Vance laid out a “very simple” standard for clemency. “If you protested peacefully on Jan. 6,” Vance said, you should be pardoned. He went on: “If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned.”
Soon, however, Vance had to scrap this morally intuitive approach because Trump ordered “full, complete, and unconditional” pardons or commutations for any acts occurring “at or near the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.” The brutality or lethality of offenses didn’t matter. Trump gave clemency to every single rioter and insurrectionist from that day — including the bloodiest cop-beaters, the most premeditated seditious conspirators and all of the extremists who crushed police officers in doorframes, sprayed chemicals into their eyes and drove stun guns into their necks.
This action essentially constituted the creation of a private Trump militia, ready to “stand back and stand by” for future political engagements and street violence.
By indiscriminately extending clemency to the mob he had incited on Jan. 6, Trump also wiped out centuries of practice and understanding about who deserves the extraordinary gift of presidential mercy. Before Trump, the pardon attorney in the Department of Justice scrutinized individual petitions and assessed whether offenders showed remorse and contrition, had made amends to their victims and were truly reformed and rehabilitated such that they no longer posed a danger to society. Experienced lawyers made recommendations based on the criminal records and actual personal changes made by the petitioner. When Trump sacked Justice Department pardon attorney Liz Oyer last year, he destroyed the remnants of that system based on justice and mercy — and turned it into a fascistic political game.
Trump’s Get Out of Jail Free card for anyone who went to battle for him on Jan. 6 was so expansive that it even offers hope to Brian Cole Jr., the suspect recently arrested for the attempted pipe bombings at the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters near the Capitol in early January 2021.
Like Trump’s other pardoned fighters, Cole is a strong Trump supporter and a Big Lie enthusiast who was apparently stirred to action by Trump’s ubiquitous appeals to “Stop the Steal.” Cole’s defense lawyer says there is no compelling legal or moral distinction between his client and the violent J6ers who received pardons, so presidential clemency should cover Cole, too.
Consider some of the vicious conduct that Trump’s sweeping pardon has already forgiven:
• Daniel Rodriguez repeatedly plunged a stun gun into the neck of Officer Michael Fanone as the mob yelled “kill him.” Fanone suffered a heart attack and traumatic brain injuries. Rodriguez received a 12-year sentence that Trump wiped away with a full pardon.
• David Dempsey stomped on officers’ heads and struck them with metal crutches in what prosecutors called “one of the most violent” attacks of the day. He was serving a 20-year sentence — until Trump gave him a full pardon.
• Patrick McCaughey III used a stolen police riot shield to crush Officer Daniel Hodges in a metal doorframe, leaving him trapped, bleeding and crying for help. A Trump-appointed judge called McCaughey the “poster child for all that was dangerous and appalling” about the Jan. 6 riot. He, too, was freed by Trump’s pardon.