Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons look even more awful a year later

Although Trump campaigned on pardoning Jan. 6 offenders, even those close to him did not anticipate that Trump would go as far as he did.

‘Soft on crime’ Trump hammered for anti-police pardons as attack on ‘Blue Lives’ stains 2nd term January 6, 2026 / 11:56
By  Rep. Jamie Raskin

Rep. Jamie Raskin

Jamie Raskin represents Maryland's 8th congressional district in the House of Representatives and is the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee.