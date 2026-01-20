Ahead of Davos, Trump displays one-track mind on Greenland

President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of social posts about Greenland as he prepared to head to the World Economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, exerting even more pressure on European leaders over his desire to acquire the Danish territory.
Trump railed in the posts late Monday against allies in Europe and reiterated what he deemed the necessity for the U.S. to obtain Greenland, shared screenshots of what appeared to be text messages from European leaders on the subject and posted images suggesting the U.S. take over Greenland and Canada, for good measure.
In one of his posts, Trump said he had agreed to a meeting about Greenland in Davos after a call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and repeated his line that “Greenland is imperative for National and World Security.”
About an hour later, he criticized the deal for the United Kingdom to relinquish control of the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius, a move his administration supported just months ago. (The U.S. has a joint military base with the UK on one of those islands, Diego Garcia, and will continue to have access to it under the deal.) Trump called the agreement “an act of GREAT STUPIDITY” and said it was “another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired.”