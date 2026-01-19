Trump connects his Greenland crusade to his failure to win a Nobel Peace Prize

On Friday morning, at a White House event ostensibly about rural health care, Donald Trump mentioned that he was prepared to use trade tariffs to impose economic penalties on countries that stand in the way of his crusade to acquire Greenland. The president made the unscripted comment in passing, however, leading to some questions as to whether he seriously intended to follow through on this or not.

Those questions were soon answered: One day after floating the threat, Trump announced that he intends to impose a new 10% tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland — countries that have long been allies of the United States — effective Feb. 1. According to the American president’s weird online declaration, the penalty will increase to 25% on June 1 unless his demands are met.

In Europe, where officials and the public have been increasingly confused about the Republican’s obsession, Trump’s latest escalation has generated accusations of betrayal, emergency meetings, growing talk of an unnecessary trade war, pointed reminders about international law, and sizable protests — including no shortage of hand-painted “Yankee, go home!” signs — in Greenland and Copenhagen.

In Washington, D.C., meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried to defend the legality of Trump’s move by arguing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” “The national emergency is avoiding a national emergency.” (Left unsaid: The American president is creating an emergency.)

But in case these circumstances didn’t seem quite ridiculous enough, Trump managed to take matters to a whole new level in a message he sent over the weekend to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, in which he suggested part of his Greenland crusade is rooted in his failure to win a Nobel Peace Prize.