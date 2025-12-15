Kristi Noem is the face of the Trump administration’s merciless immigration push

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 13 episode of “Velshi.”
The honeymoon period for Donald Trump is over. Multiple polls now show that his approval rating is deeply underwater, as the public grows weary of how his administration is handling —or mishandling — many of his top campaign promises.
A new poll from The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that Trump’s approval rating stands at just 36%, unchanged from last month, which represents a record low for his second term. It’s the third poll in as many weeks to show deep dissatisfaction with his job performance, following similar results from surveys conducted by Gallup and Reuters-Ipsos.
They offer strong proof that many Americans have soured on how the Trump administration is carrying out many of its top priorities, including its vicious and sometimes violent crackdown on legal and illegal immigration, which is terrorizing communities of color and tearing some families apart.
If you recall, during the 2024 presidential campaign Trump made no secret of the fact that he wanted to deport millions of “criminal illegal aliens.”
But the reality, and the brutality, of how the Trump White House is carrying out its mass deportation operation is driving people away — and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has become the face of the merciless crackdown.
She’s been on the receiving end of a lot of intense scrutiny, including for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s inhumane and potentially illegal treatment of immigrants.
Those concerns began not long after she was confirmed by the Senate, but it became a huge flashpoint in the spring, after the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose Kafka-esque case has become a saga in itself.
Abrego is a Salvadoran national who entered the U.S. without authorization when he was a teenager. In 2019, a judge ruled that he could not be deported back to El Salvador, where he faced danger from a gang.
But that’s exactly what the Trump administration did back in March, sending him to a notorious prison in El Salvador.
A federal judge ordered his return to the United States, but the government has continued to hound him ever since, re-detaining him multiple times.
On Thursday, a federal judge ordered him to be released again, finding that the government detained him without any legal basis.
But fearing that authorities would immediately re-detain Abrego again, she issued a second order blocking the government from doing so.
Also on Thursday, Noem appeared on Capitol Hill for the House’s annual review of worldwide threats.
Democrats used that appearance in front of Congress as an opportunity to ask the secretary about her department’s overreach, including the fact that U.S. citizens and military veterans have been ensnared in ICE’s operations.