An FBI leader said antifa is a ‘primary concern,’ though he struggled to explain why

The ostensible point of Thursday’s House Committee on Homeland Security hearing was to discuss domestic security threats, but as is often the case on Capitol Hill, members of both parties took the opportunity to pursue other lines of inquiry.

For Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, this was not good news.

The South Dakota Republican, who faced multiple calls for her resignation, struggled on many fronts, including an especially difficult exchange in which she claimed that her department hadn’t deported any military veterans, only to be confronted moments later by a military veteran whom DHS had deported, participating in the hearing via online video from South Korea.

But arguably the most amazing Q&A in the hearing had less to do with Noem and more to do with the person sitting next to her. Reuters reported:

A top FBI official called the anti-fascist movement antifa the biggest domestic terrorism threat to the U.S. during a congressional hearing on Thursday, but struggled to answer detailed questions about the unstructured far-left campaign. Michael Glasheen, operations director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, said antifa was the agency’s ‘primary concern’ and ‘the most immediate violent threat that we’re facing.’

When Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the panel’s ranking member, asked some rather obvious questions — about antifa’s location and membership, for example — Glasheen said it was “very fluid” and that “investigations are active.”

GLASHEEN: Antifa is our primary concern right now. That's the most immediate violent threat we're facing
BENNIE THOMPSON: Where is antifa headquartered? 
GLASHEEN: … … … we are building out the infrastructure right now
THOMPSON: What does that mean?

So, while the operations director of the FBI’s National Security Branch sees antifa as the nation’s “most immediate violent threat,” he couldn’t say literally anything of substance about its location or membership after months of investigation.

“Sir, you wouldn’t come to this committee to say something that you can’t prove,” Thompson told Glasheen. “I know you wouldn’t do that. But you did.”