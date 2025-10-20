Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

DHS Secy. Noem visits Chicago with ICE operations expected to increase soon September 16, 2025 / 03:29

Democrats have some questions about DHS buying private jets to be used by Kristi Noem

The homeland security secretary was already a controversial figure. Then her agency bought two private jets for her and other DHS officials.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post