The problem(s) with Kristi Noem accusing CBS of ‘deceptively’ editing an interview

The last time Donald Trump and his team accused CBS News of deceptively editing an interview it was last fall, when then-Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on “60 Minutes.” The show made some routine edits for time, and the Republican president proceeded to launch a hysterical crusade that included filing a $20 billion lawsuit.

Nearly a year later, Team Trump is leaning into a similar complaint against the same network. The Hill reported:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused CBS News of selectively editing footage from her Sunday interview, cutting some of her remarks about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran national who was mistakenly deported and returned to the U.S. to face separate charges.

After the Department of Homeland Security issued a written statement that accused CBS of “deceptively” editing a “Face the Nation” interview, the South Dakota Republican added via social media, “This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety.”

The DHS chief then included a video clip that included the comments that were left on the editing-room floor, a portion that Noem said the network “tried to cover up.”