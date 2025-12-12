Opinion

Judge orders ICE not to detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia at his check-in

The order, issued just before Abrego Garcia’s scheduled appearance, bars agents from detaining him as they did in August.

Judge orders DHS to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia from custody December 11, 2025 / 03:02
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.