Judge orders ICE not to detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia at his check-in

A federal judge barred U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from detaining Kilmar Abrego Garcia again ahead of his scheduled meeting on Friday with ICE in Baltimore.
The order from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis prevents ICE from seizing Abrego Garcia until the court can hold a hearing on a temporary restraining order that his attorneys requested.
Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. in June to face federal charges after the Trump administration illegally deported him to El Salvador. He was released on bail, then redetained in August when he appeared for a check-in with ICE.
Xinis had ordered Abrego Garcia’s release from ICE custody on Thursday, writing that since his return from wrongful detention in El Salvador, federal agents detained him again “without lawful authority.”
“It is beyond dispute that unlawful detention visits irreparable harm,” Xinis wrote in her Friday order.