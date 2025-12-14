Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Rep. Ilhan Omar: Trump is weaponizing fear against me and other immigrants

ICE activity in Minnesota is state-sanctioned racial profiling used as a tool of political intimidation.

Rep. Ilhan Omar reacts to Trump calling Somalis ‘garbage’: Trying to deflect from his ‘failures’ December 3, 2025 / 09:15
By  Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar represents Minnesota's 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.