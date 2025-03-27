Opinion

Eyewitness account of deported immigrants arriving at El Salvador prison March 27, 2025 / 06:15

Sec. Kristi Noem uses inmates of notorious Salvadoran prison in photo op

“If you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you could face,” Noem says, standing in front of a cell housing dozens of people.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

