What Trump is trying to achieve by going after Liz Cheney

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 18 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

On Tuesday, House Republicans issued a report recommending the FBI investigate former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney for her role in investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, President-elect Donald Trump, who has called for Cheney to be jailed before, reacted to the report on Truth Social, writing that the former Republican congresswoman “could be in a lot of trouble.”

Now, let’s not get caught up in the weeds here. We need to understand that, as Cheney has said before, Trump is petty, vindictive and cruel. This is not about the law for him; it’s not about providing a predicate for the FBI; it’s simply about his desire for revenge.

Trump wants to take the moral universe and turn it on its head, as he has done over and over again.

Republicans’ case against Cheney has no legal merit and no lawyer or judge should take it seriously, but there are two goals Trump and his allies are trying to accomplish with this threat.