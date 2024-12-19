Opinion

Liz Cheney hits back after Trump, House GOP target her over Jan. 6th Committee work December 18, 2024 / 10:33

What Trump is trying to achieve by going after Liz Cheney

The case against the former congresswoman has no legal merit. But the president-elect and his allies have two goals in mind.

By  Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is an MS NOW contributor and the author of the newsletter "To the Contrary."

Latest Post