Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘It matters for America’: Fmr. Pence advisor on Americans acting as a ‘guardrail’ to democracy November 24, 2024 / 11:12

Trump learned some lessons from his first term. But so did we.

On Nov. 5, we learned that our work to win back democracy from the brink is not done. Now, it’s time to figure out what that work looks like. 

By  Ali Velshi  and  Jimson Rodriguez

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Jimson Rodriguez

Jimson Rodriguez is a Segment Producer for "Velshi."

Latest Post