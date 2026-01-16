Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.16.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.
* Crisis conditions in Minneapolis continue: “Outrage has intensified over violent encounters between federal agents deployed by the Trump administration and residents in Minnesota following multiple arrests and another shooting by a federal agent this week.”
* The world moves on without us: “Canada will lower tariffs on some Chinese electric vehicles and China will do the same for Canadian canola products, a major shift in policy that was announced on Friday during a landmark state visit by Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada to Beijing.”
* Clean energy scores another win in court: “A federal judge on Friday cleared U.S. power company Dominion Energy to resume work on its Virginia offshore wind project, the third legal blow this week to President Donald Trump’s anti-offshore wind agenda.”
* Speaking of the Trump administration’s court losses: “California scored a key victory on Thursday against the Trump administration over access to the names and personal information of the state’s 23 million voters, persuading a federal judge to dismiss a Justice Department lawsuit filed last year demanding the data.”