Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.16.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Crisis conditions in Minneapolis continue: “Outrage has intensified over violent encounters between federal agents deployed by the Trump administration and residents in Minnesota following multiple arrests and another shooting by a federal agent this week.”

* The world moves on without us: “Canada will lower tariffs on some Chinese electric vehicles and China will do the same for Canadian canola products, a major shift in policy that was announced on Friday during a landmark state visit by Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada to Beijing.”

* Clean energy scores another win in court: “A federal judge on Friday cleared U.S. power company Dominion Energy to resume work on its Virginia offshore wind project, the third legal blow this week to President Donald Trump’s anti-offshore wind agenda.”