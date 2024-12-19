Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Wisconsin school shooting victims named December 19, 2024 / 02:04

Wisconsin school shooting victims remembered as teen musician and beloved teacher

Six others — a teacher and five students — were injured in the shooting. Two of the students face life-threatening injuries, police said.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post