Wisconsin school shooting victims remembered as teen musician and beloved teacher

Authorities have identified the victims of the Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, as Rubi Vergara, a 14-year-old student, and Erin West, a 42-year-old teacher.

West and Vergara, whose identities were confirmed by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s office on Wednesday night, were killed in the shooting at the private K-12 school on Monday. Police said the shooter, a 15-year-old female student, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

West had been a substitute teacher at Abundant Life for three years before becoming the school’s in-house substitute teacher and coordinator, the school said in a statement.

“ALCS is a better school for the work of Erin West,” the school said. “She served our teachers and students with grace, humor, wisdom, and — most importantly — with the love of Jesus. Her loss is a painful and deep one and she will be greatly missed not just among our staff, but our entire ALCS family.”

West was also a mother. A student told CNN that West was “so excited to see her daughters grow up and what they were going to be and do with their lives.”

Vergara had been at the school since kindergarten and was in the 9th grade this year. “Her gentle, loving, and kind heart was reflected in her smile. Rubi was a blessing to her class and our school. She was not only a good friend, but a great big sister,” the school said.

An obituary on the local funeral home website described Vergara as an avid reader who loved art and music. Vergara’s funeral service will take place on Saturday.

Teacher Erin West, left, and student Rubi Patricia Vergara. Empire Photography; Jenn Vergara